Sabarimala row: 'Save Sabarimala' protest held in Bengaluru

All India Sabarimala Rakshana Kendra Samithi members marched to Bengaluru city's Town hall to protest under the banner of 'Save Sabarimala' on Saturday. The protestors gathered at Town Hall with banners reading 'Save Sabarimala'. The protestors were demanding the Supreme Court to save the traditions of Sabarimala Temple. Earlier, protestors prevented women devotees from entering the temple after SC's verdict which allowed women of all ages to enter the temple. Thereafter, Kerala police arrested 2,061 persons and registered case against various others in the case.