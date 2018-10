Sabarimala Protection Committee has called for a 12-hour statewide strike in Kerala on Thursday. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is not conducting its services as well. This comes after a KSRTC bus was vandalised at Laka near Nilakkal base camp by protesters on October 17. Protests have been erupted in several parts of South India against Supreme Court's verdict on women entry in SabarimalaTemple.