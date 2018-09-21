Sab Badhiya Hai song | Sui Dhaaga | Varun's song celebrates Dance

The team of 'Sui Dhaaga Made In India' are promoting their movie in full swing. Earlier they started a 'Sui Dhaaga' challenge that commenced on Thursday declaring Shah Rukh Khan as the winner. Now, with just a week for it's release, the makers released a new song titled 'Sab Badhiya Hai'. The song video has a dialogue delivery in the beginning and at the end making us confused that whether this song will feature in the movie or not.