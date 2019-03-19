SaaS start-up Freshworks opens office in Singapore

Chennai, March 19 (IANS) Chennai-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) unicorn Freshworks which provides Cloud-based business software has expanded to the Asean market with the setting up of a regional hub in Singapore.

By opening its first regional hub for the Asean market, Freshworks on Tuesday said it aims to expand adoption of its customer engagement suite and increase its network of partner resources to meet rising customer demand in the region.

The Freshworks regional hub was set up with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

"Asean is an exciting market for us, we look forward to playing our role in supporting businesses to scale and achieve their full business potential. Singapore is a great launch pad into the region, as businesses are focussing on technologies to innovate," Sidharth Malik, Chief Revenue Officer, Freshworks, said in a statement.

Freshworks was one of the eight start-ups in India that became unicorns in 2018.

The company had raised $100 million in its latest round of funding from Accel Partners, Tiger Global, Sequoia and CapitalG (formerly Google Capital) in July 2018.

Freshworks products are widely used by businesses in consulting, retail and shipping industries from the region.

