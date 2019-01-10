SAARC dilemma will be resolved soon: Nepalese Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali arrived in India to attend Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. Nepalese Foreign Minister said that while South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Summit scheduled in 2016 has been delayed, but the mechanisms of SAARC is continuing. "After looking into commitments of all heads of the governments, present dilemma of SAARC will be resolved soon", he added. SAARC Summit which was to be held in Islamabad in 2016 was called off after India pulled out over the Uri terror attack.