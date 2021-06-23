Saar Education Bridges Education Gap and Equips Students with 21st Century Super Skills

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India In a developing nation like India, it is only through education that one can aspire to achieve higher status, position and emolument. Although, there has been an inherent inequality in educational opportunities that range from economic background to gender as well as region. When light is shared on such issues, its realised that there is an acute inequality in the standards of education in India.

This inequality stems from the bookish curriculum based on rote learning that was designed by colonial masters that has been passed down to the younger generations. It severely lacks creative learning or radical thinking and hence, India currently is facing dire challenges from unemployment to the dearth of technically skilled workforce. Without steady change in the education system that focuses on creative learning, innovation and freedom of expression, it will be doomed towards a downward spiral.

The National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020 hinted at the precarious state of ‘learning crisis’ in India and recommended bridging social gaps in access, participation, and learning outcomes in school education as the major goals of education sector development programmes. The revised syllabus aims to create a balance between academics and creative learning. A crucial element that the Indian education system lacks is technical knowledge and functional aspects of literacy, the centralised curriculum to come out of the NEP aims to address this problem.

During the global pandemic loss of literacy and numeracy was at peak where teachers were overwhelmed as despite the online activities there was a distinct learning gap shown by secondary research. With the pandemic taking a toll on the mental health of the parents and children, after immense brainstorming, Saar Education conceptualized The Homeschooling Kit. It is a solution to build 21st CENTURY SUPER SKILLS that helps the child in sharing thoughts and ideas, working in unison with others, thinking out of the box, and finding solutions to problems. It focuses on the 4Cs that a child should learn at an early age.

1. Communication: Laying emphasis on effective communication and command on spoken and written English as a global language 2. Collaboration: Providing opportunities for collaborative work from a very young age to inculcate a habit of teamwork and cooperation.

3. Creativity: Allowing children to think out of the box, supporting novelty and ensuring creativity to flow through the school/class environment.

4. Critical Thinking: Promoting a culture constructive questioning, probing and critical evaluation/thinking for effective problem solving and conflict resolution.

Rohan Ravi Bhatia, Director- Sales & Marketing of Saar Education says, “We believe that Quality Education x Economical Pricing = Equality In Education. Our Homeschooling kit is a unique compilation of world-renowned pedagogical approaches. It helps the parent community in creating an environment that provides opportunities for skill-based learning to take place in the familiar and comfortable environment. Learners must be future ready and attain mastery in the skills required to succeed in their future endeavours. Our approach is learner-centred and personalised where we look at students as producers of the innovative future awaiting us. We work to ensure that our students are able to evaluate knowledge, clarify concepts, seek possibilities, alternatives and solve real-life problems using logic and imagination. All the products at Saar Education align with the National Education Policy Framework of 2020 that attempts to embrace the concept of literacy with no difference in pedagogical approach amongst many syllabi and examination boards.” The team at Saar Education has been driven by the vision of helping the country make greater strides to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for Education by 2030. Education needs to be available to all, and overall development needs to be an integral part of the curriculum. They incorporated and curated a global curriculum indigenously. The modules use innovative strategies, modern learning technologies that help integrate cognitive and social skills while focusing on content knowledge. It aims to increase student participation in the given learning environment.

The parent companies’ industry knowhow of over 30 years, led the team at Saar Education to gain substantial momentum through a flurry of experiences in the last 9 years. It began when the first and second generations went to the World Book Fairs (Bologna and Frankfurt 2012) and there began a pursuit for bringing world class education to benefit our Indian learners. Today, Saar Education has collaborated with educational experts around the world with decades of experience and a clientele ranging over 600+ schools. Nearly 3 lakh+ learners have benefitted from the programs and about 10,000+ facilitators have received the benefit of the robust professional training support. The products and services, the use of research-based methodologies, synthetic phonics are a few concepts that have been implemented successfully. The tried and tested synthetic phonics-based literacy programs in collaboration with Fitzroy Readers, Australia and Jolly Phonics, United Kingdom have changed the way English language teaching is taking place in many renowned schools across the country. The curriculum has proven to significantly raise the literacy standards of the readers. Over 600 schools ranging from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools, Mumbai to The world’s biggest school City Montessori School, Lucknow all have benefited from the products.

During the on field training, Saar Education noticed a pattern where children were still not fluent in Listening Speaking Reading Writing skills and were a few years behind their functional level due to the traditional techniques. There are continuous Professional Development workshops for teachers, as just selling the products was not enough to help the teachers’ transition from the rote learning methods to inquiry-based and experiential learning methods of teaching and learning.

