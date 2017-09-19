Saaniya eyeing second successive win at Hero WPGT

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Buoyant after ending a more than two-year title drought, rising golfer Saaniya Sharma will seek to further improve her position in the 12th leg of the Hero Womens Professional Tour 2017 at the iconic Delhi Golf Course here from Wednesday.

Gaurika Bishnoi, who lost her place atop the Order of Merit, will be hoping to cash in due to the absence of three leading players -- Amandeep Drall, Vani Kapoor and Neha Tripathi in the 12th leg of the tournament.

Amandeep, Vani and Neha are playing in Europe this week at the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open in Spain. Vani (3), Amandeep (2) and Neha (1) have won six of the 11 legs of the Hero WPG Tour so far.

Saaniya, who hails from Chandigarh, will lead the field this week and has been paired with Tvesa Malik and Suchtira Ramesh.

Gaurika is paired with Afshan Fatima, who has had some decent results, but is still looking for her first title, and Gursimar Badwal, who has won twice this season.

Kolkata's Smriti Mehra, one of the flag bearers of Indian women's golf, is also in the field this week alongside Mehar Atwal and Ankita Tiwana.

