SA coach Enoch Nkwe calls Kohli a 'world-class' player

South Africa coach Enoch Nkwe praised India skipper Virat Kohli, who scored a double ton on Friday, by calling him a 'world-class player'. Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 254 runs, his highest individual score in the longest format of the game, on the second day of the second Test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. "I mean he is a world-class player. Credit to India today, in terms of how they went about their business. It was a very crucial partnership between Rahane and Kohli. Obviously, he led by example and it was a great knock from him. It was superb to watch," Nkwe said in the post-match press conference. Kohli now has the most number of 200 plus scores, 7, for an Indian batsman. With this innings, the batsman has also gone past the 7000-run mark in Test cricket.