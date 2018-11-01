Ryan Murphy is a genius: Dominique Jackson

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Transgender model and actress Dominique Jackson says she always wanted to work with American filmmaker Ryan Murphy.

She was glad that she got a chance to work with him on "Pose", which is aired in India on Star World.

"I have always been attracted to his work. I am just amazed by his genius. He was just the person who I really wanted to work with," Jackson told IANS over telephone.

"I am not a fan of horror but his creativity calls me to watch everything he makes. First to be able to make a show like 'Glee' and go to a show like 'American Horror Story' and then do a show like 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'... He is amazing," she added.

"Pose" brings back the ballroom culture of 1990 era in New York on the small screen. The Ryan Murphy show explores the glamour of the ballroom scene.

