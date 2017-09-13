Ryan murder case: People take out candle light march to seek justice

Seeking justice in Ryan International School murder case where a seven-year-old was brutally murdered inside the bathroom, people gathered at the India Gate took out a candlelight vigil to show their anger and to pay homage to the deceased child. Seeking justice, people want to know the truth behind the gruesome murder of the student. A seven-year-old student, Pradyuman Thakur, was brutally murdered in the bathroom of Ryan International School.