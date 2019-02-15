RvR Ventures to expand portfolio management business in different countries

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Professional financial services provider RvR Ventures is planning to expand its portfolio management business across different countries, said the company's Chief Trading Officer Kevin Albuquerque.

The official said that RvR Ventures has no plans to sell or reveal its automated trading robots, strategy and trading algorithms to any party.

"We are now planning to expand our portfolio management business in different countries of the world by offering the option to copy our trades on Social Trading of various regulated forex brokers which will help beginners, experts and professional forex traders to minimise the risk and maximise the opportunity of returns on investment in forex trading," a statement quoted Albuquerque as saying.

Apart from forex fund management, RvR Ventures also explores financial and cultural innovation in business leveraging synergies across India, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

"We started working on our algorithms in 2008, so that we can trade with maximum accuracy by minimising the risk to achieve higher profits in any type of volatile markets and on any currency pair in forex," Albuquerque said.

He was of the opinion that trading platform providers and forex brokers play an important role in forex trade.

--IANS

rrb/sn/arm/bg