Russo Brothers' 'Dhaka' wraps up India shoot

Los Angeles, Nov 29 (IANS) Feature debutant Sam Hargrave has completed the India schedule of Chris Hemsworth starrer action adventure film "Dhaka".

The film shot at Ahmedabad and Mumbai locations will now move on to Bangkok and Thailand, reports variety.com.

Based on a script by Joe Russo ("Captain America: Civil War"), the film follows a young boy caught in a war between drug lords and a mercenary who comes to his rescue.

"India has provided incredibly beautiful backdrops that have added to the intricacies of our production," said Russo.

"Dhaka" also features Indian actors Manoj Bajpayee and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Talking about his role in the film, Manoj told IANS that he has a guest appearance in "Dhaka".

