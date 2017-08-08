Russia's Zenit confirms Kranevitter's signing from Atletico Madrid

Moscow, Aug 8 (IANS) Russia's FC Zenit on Tuesday announced the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Matias Kranevitter for four seasons.

The Russian club in a statement confirmed the transfer of the 24-year-old Argentine defensive midfielder after passing his medical, reports Efe.

"Another one...Welcome, Matias Kranevitter," Zenit tweeted on its official account.

The Argentine player joined Emanuel Mammana, Leandro Paredes and Sebastian Driussi at Zenit.

Italian Roberto Mancini, the new coach of the Russian Premier League side, wants to strengthen the midfield with Kranevitter, who was not included in the plans drawn by Atletico's Argentine coach Diego Simeone.

Kranevitter joined Atletico from River Plate in 2015 and appeared in 11 matches in his first season at the La Liga side, but he spent the last season on loan at Sevilla.

Mancini started his adventure with Zenit successfully and won all four league matches so far, having thrashed the Russian Premier League champion Spartak 5-1 on August 6.

