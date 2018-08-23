Russia's Rosatom starts heat treatment course for Indian engineers

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Russia's state-run atomic energy corporation Rosatom on Thursday announced that it has started an advanced training course in Ranchi on heat treatment for Indian engineers in collaboration with India's public sector undertaking Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC).

Rosatom, who are the equipment suppliers and technical consultants for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu, said in a statement that the training programme, which started on Wednesday, is being undertaken by CNIITMASH, a subsidiary of Atomenergomash, which is the machine building division of Rosatom.

"The training is being held in Ranchi on the premises of the Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC) and will continue till August 31. This is the second training course out of nine developed by CNIITMASH and planned to be launched in 2018," the statement said.

"Over 20 experts from Indian machine building enterprises are going to study the nuances of heat treatment applied in the process of manufacture of heavy and power engineering items in accordance with the program developed by the scientists of CNIITMASH," it added.

Rosatom said that as per the decision of Ranchi University, the CEFC certificate to be awarded to the course graduates will be recognized as an Advanced Training Certificate in India.

According to the Russian company, the training course is being restricted to one-and-a half weeks because it was difficult to keep the heat treaters away from their work places. Indian specialists attending the course are employees of Indian heavy engineering companies or university associates.

"Like all other courses in the training cycle, the heat treatment course is intended to be repeated. By the end of 2018, the CNIITMASH scientists will improve the skills of Indian experts in the field of steel making and metallurgy, electroslag re-melting, destructive and non-destructive testing, and the design and technology of gear manufacturing," it said.

The duration of the courses is from one-and-a-half weeks up to four months. The next course is scheduled for end-September, it added.

