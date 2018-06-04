Russia's LNG is big achievement in India's energy road map: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday hailed India's deal to bring Russia's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in India as a "big achievement in India's energy road map". The Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister attended the receiving ceremony of GAIL's first cargo under long term contract. Pradhan said, "To negotiate the deal of government of India and to bring Russia's Liquefied natural gas in India is a big achievement in our energy road map. That is why I have called it a golden day. In the coming 20 years gas worth 25 billion dollars would come to India. We would buy LNG from Russia worth more than 10,000 crore every year."