Russia's Lasitskene retains women's high jump world title

London, Aug 13 (IANS) Russia's Maria Lasitskene retained the women's high jump title at the World Athletics Championships here.

The 24-year-old, competing as an authorized neutral athlete, cleared 2.03 meters for the gold medal on Saturday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukraine's Yuliia Levchenko took silver in 2.01 and Poland's Kamila Licwinko was third in 1.99.

Lasitskene, who missed last year's Rio Olympics because of Russia's suspension, failed at 1.99 twice but regained form thereafter.

"My two failed attempts at 1.99m woke me up," she said.

"A gold medal here was my main goal for this season but certainly I would like to raise the bar a bit higher. I didn't like any one of my attempts at 2.08m."

She challenged 2.08 three times but failed.

"It was an unbelievable championships for me. I was focussed from the opening jump until the last attempt. I didn't allow myself to get emotional," Levchenko said.

"At 2.01m it was not my best technical attempt. I thought that such a height would not forgive the mistakes I made."

