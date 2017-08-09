Russian track and field team to skip FISU Summer Universiade

Moscow, Aug 9 (IANS) Russian track and field athletes will miss the FISU Summer Universiade, due to kick off later this month, Russian Students Sport Union (RSSU) president Sergey Seiranov said on Wednesday.

The 29th edition of the FISU Summer Universiade is scheduled to be held in Taipei August 19-30, reports Tass news agency.

"Our track and field athletes will not be competing at the Universiade in any available status as no agreement was reached," Seiranov told Tass news agency.

"We planned to send 11 track and field athletes, but we did not receive explanations from the International University Sports Federation (FISU) regarding the participation of neutral athletes in the tournament," he said.

"It was unclear how they could enter the database."--IANS

pur/vm