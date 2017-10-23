Russian Rublev nominated for ATP Most Improved Player award

Moscow, Oct 23 (IANS) Russian Andrey Rublev has been nominated for the Most Improved Player of the Year award, one of the categories in the 2017 ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) World Tour Awards, it was announced on Monday.

Besides the 20-year-old Russian tennis player, Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Germany's Alexander Zverev have also been nominated for the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

This year Rublev earned his first ATP World Tour title after winning the tennis tournament in Croatia's Umag.

Last month the Russian tennis player made international headlines once again as stormed into the quarter-finals of the 2017 US Open.

On his way to the quarter-finals of the US Open in New York in September, Rublev upset two opponents from the Top 10 seed and lost in the quarter-final to World No.1 Rafael Nadal, who eventually won this year's US Open.

Being 19 years old at the time, Rublev became the youngest player to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open tournament since US tennis star Andy Roddick in 2001.

The Russian tennis player, who is also the winner of the 2014 French Open in boys singles, entered the US Open tournament being ranked World No.53 and is currently ranked 35th.

The voting for the winners in all categories of the 2017 ATP World Tour Awards will be held among tennis players and the results will be announced before this year's final ATP tournament, which is scheduled to be held in London between November 12 and 19.

