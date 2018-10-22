Russian Ambassador to India visits Roerich Art Gallery in Kullu

Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay R Kudashev, visited Roerich Art Gallery in Naggar town of Kullu district to celebrate the 114th birth anniversary of Svetoslav Roerich, a Russian artist and founder of International Roerich Memorial Trust. Several cultural programs were held as part of the celebrations. Children participated in the singing and dancing activities. Ambassador Kudashev spoke about bilateral ties between India and Russia after the event. He also mentioned that the birth anniversary of Roerich was not the only reason for celebrations, it was also the 144th anniversary of International Roerich trust.