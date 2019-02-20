Russia supports India in removing terrorism globally: Russian Minister

Speaking on the sidelines of an aviation event in Bengaluru, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that the country will support India in UN Security Council to declare Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist. Extending his condolences for the victims of the recent Pulwama attack, Manturov said, "Russia supports India in the question of avoiding the terrorist and terrorism globally around the world."