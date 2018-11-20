Russia signs contracts to build 4 frigates for India

Moscow, Nov 20 (IANS) Russia and India have signed contracts to build four frigates for the Indian Navy, Russian media quoted the country's Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation as saying Tuesday.

"This is yet another important event in developing Russian-Indian military and technical cooperation," the Federal Service said in a statement, without providing details.

Earlier it was reported that Russia's state-run arms exporter Rosoboronexport and India's Goa Shipyard Limited had signed a contract worth $500 million to build two Admiral Grigorovich-class -- Talwar class in India -- Project 11356 frigates with technology transfer from Russia.

Another contract worth nearly $1 billion was signed to import two other such warships from Russia. Those ships are being built at the Yantar Shipyard in Russia's Kaliningrad and are expected to be delivered to the Indian Navy by 2022-2023.

Russia built three Project 11356 frigates for the Indian Navy in 2012-2013.

The frigates are multi-purpose patrol ships capable of engaging both enemy ships and aerial targets.

--IANS

ahm/vm