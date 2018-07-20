Russia ships equipment for Kudankulam n-plant units 1,2,3

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Three sets of equipment for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KNPP) in Tamil Nadu have been shipped to India, KNPP's Russian state-run equipment suppliers and technical consultants Rosatom said on Friday.

The equipment, shipped out by Atomenergomash, the machine-building division of Rosatom, includes moisture separator-reheaters and high pressure heaters for KNPP unit 3, as well as spare parts for the scheduled maintenance of reactor coolant pumps at the already commissioned units 1 and 2, a Rosatom South Asia statement said here.

Three sets of moisture separator-reheaters for the power hall of the third unit have been shipped to India. These are designed for drying and reheating of moist steam and the equipment is included in support systems assuring turbine unit functioning, Rosatom said.

Two high pressure heaters for the turbine hall of the third unit of KNPP have also been shipped.

"The welded vertical apparatus is intended to feed water heating through condensation of steam," the statement said.

"The total weight of the equipment for KNPP unit 3 is more than 1,000 tonnes. In total, there will be eight sets of moisture separator-reheaters and high pressure heaters."

Besides, spare parts shipped for the reactor coolant pumps of the functioning units 1 and 2 include bearings, thrust rings and electromagnets. These are used to pump water around the primary circuit to remove the heat generated in the reactor core, the statement added.

The Kudankulam project envisages the construction of six reactors of 1,000 MW capacity each, the first two of which have already been commissioned. Four other units are in various stages of implementation or planning.

