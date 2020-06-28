Russia secretly offered Taliban-linked militants bounties to kill US troops in Afghanistan, intelligence officials say

Washington: American intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan " including targeting American troops " amid the peace talks to end the long-running war there, according to officials briefed on the matter.

The United States concluded months ago that the Russian unit, which has been linked to assassination attempts and other covert operations in Europe intended to destabilise the West or take revenge on turncoats, had covertly offered rewards for successful attacks last year.

Islamist militants, or armed criminal elements closely associated with them, are believed to have collected some bounty money, the officials said. Twenty Americans were killed in combat in Afghanistan in 2019, but it was not clear which killings were under suspicion.

The intelligence finding was briefed to President Donald Trump, and the White House's National Security Council discussed the problem at an interagency meeting in late March, the officials said. Officials developed a menu of potential options: starting with making a diplomatic complaint to Moscow and a demand that it stop, along with an escalating series of sanctions and other possible responses, but the White House has yet to authorise any step, the officials said.

Also See: Galwan Valley clash: As India and China seek to iron out differences, Russia could play key role in defusing tensions

End of reason: Why statue vandalism, thought policing and rise of a 'woke' religion signal decline of liberalism

H-1B visa suspension: Remote working during COVID-19 lockdown insulates India's IT sector; Indian talent will be in demand, say experts

Read more on World by Firstpost.