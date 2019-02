Moscow, Feb 28 (IANS) Russia is ready to propose it can host talks between India and Pakistan to help defuse tensions "if they wish", Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Certainly, if they wish this," Lavrov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also said that Moscow was ready to do anything it could to help ease tensions between India and Pakistan.

--IANS

