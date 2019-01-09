Russia rebukes Trump over 'Afghan library' remarks, says development assistance necessary

Rebuking United States President Donald Trump for his remarks that India was only building libraries in Afghanistan and not sending military help, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov today said that counties like US are attached with military power, and ignore development assistance which is necessary to rebuild a nation, and something that India is providing to the war-torn country. "Unfortunately, our colleagues in US and other countries are so much attached to military power. In some cases without thinking of the consequences of it, it in itself becomes a destabilising factor. I wish they would change this move soon or later and learn some lessons out of history," Ryabkov said while addressing media in the national capital today. Trump had last week mocked India's efforts in Afghanistan by saying that he didn't know who is using the library in Afghanistan that India built, and had asked for more.