Russia, India are friends in field of nuclear energy: PM Modi at India-Russia Business Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the India-Russia Business Summit today. While addressing the Summit, PM Modi said, "Our countries are like friends in the field of nuclear energy. Now we don't only buy and sell technology. We can also work together for the production of these products in India. In defense also, we can manufacture here under 'Make In India'". President Putin is on a two-day visit to India.