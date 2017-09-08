Russia hopes for productive cooperation with new IPC chief

Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) New International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons has long been working in the Paralympic movement, so cooperation with him to reinstate the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) must be productive, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Friday.

Parsons won in the first ballot at the 18th IPC General Assembly, in Abu Dhabi, replacing UK's Philip Craven, reports Tass news agency.

"I hope for productive cooperation. We will be working on the RPC's reinstatement. He has been working in the international Paralympic movement for a long time, and I know his professionalism. He has done a lot to develop the Paralympic sports," Kolobkov said.

Parsons, aged 40, who used to be the IPC's vice president, became the third president in the organization which was founded in 1989.

The IPC extended the RPC's suspension until at least November, but allowed Russian athletes to perform as neutral ones at the competitions where they may get licenses for participation in the winter Paralympic Games in South Korea's Pyeongchang.

--IANS

pur/dg