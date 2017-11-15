Russia draw with Spain in football friendly

St.Petersburg, Nov 15 (IANS) Russia and Spain played out a 3-3 draw in a football friendly match at the Krestovsky Stadium here.

Spain's early pressure was rewarded when Jordi Alba scored nine minutes into the game on Tuesday, followed by two goals from the penalty spot by Sergio Ramos in the 35th and 53rd minutes, reports Tass news agency.

Russia's Fedor Smolov scored his team's first goal of the game in the 41st minute, and then another goal in the 70th minute to level the final score. Yuri Zhirkov scored six minutes into the second half.

Russian goalkeeper Andrei Lunev was injured and left the game in the 91st minute, after a nasty collision with Spain's Rodrigo Moreno in Russia's goal. He was taken to hospital after the game.

As a result, Denis Glushakov had to play in the goal for about a minute, because the Russian team had already made all its substitutions.

It was the sixth encounter between the national teams of Russia and Spain. The previous five games ended in one draw and four defeats for Russia.

--IANS

gau/bg