Russia is committed to build more nuclear power units in India: Indian envoy to Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 21 for an informal summit in Sochi. It is being seen as an important meeting between the two leaders. Various issues will be discussed during Prime Minister Modi's visit including nuclear power. Indian Ambassador to Russia, P Saran on Sunday informed, "Russia is already participating in the construction of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant. It has committed to building 6 plants in Kudankulam. We have signed an agreement with Russia to construct more units in India." President Putin will be visiting India later for a formal summit and this frequency is being seen as a strengthening of relationship between the two countries.