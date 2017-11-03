Russia 2018 will be a good opportunity for us: Mexican forward Peralta

Mexico City, Nov 3 (IANS) Mexican forward Oribe Peralta said the next edition of the World Cup in Russia in 2018 will be a good opportunity for his team to take a leap forward and progress to the quarter-finals for the first time since 1986.

Peralta, who was part of the team in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and has been a regular in the national team in recent years, on Thursday spoke to reporters at the launch of the jersey that the national team will sport at the 2018 event, reports Efe.

"Given the quality of the team and the belief that all the players have, it is time to take that leap forward," Peralta said.

"We need to show what Mexico really is and be mentally strong enough to beat whoever the opponent is," he added.

In the last six editions of the World Cup, Mexico has exited the tournament at the round of 16.

Peralta also said that the matches during the next FIFA international window -- played on November 10 and 13 in Europe against Belgium and Poland respectively -- will be a good opportunity to judge the ability of the Mexican team.

Team members Rodolfo Cota, Oswaldo Alanis, Orbelin Pineda and Edson Alvarez also attended the promotional event, along with the team's manager, the Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio.

