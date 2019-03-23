Russell didn't behave like star on film set: Jammwal

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor Vidyut Jammwal, gearing up for the release of his next film 'Junglee', has said Chuck Russell, director of the action-thriller, "brings star value to the film but doesn't behave like a star on the set".

Jammwal was interacting with the media, here on Saturday, during the promotion of his movie.

He is collaborating with well known Hollywood filmmaker Russell in 'Junglee' for the first time. Sharing his experience with Russell, Jammwal said: "Chuck sir is a known director. He made 'The Mask' with Jim Carrey, launched Dwayne Johnson in 'The Scorpion King' and worked with Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Eraser'. I was very happy to work with him."

Talking about difference between Indian and Hollywood filmmakers, Vidyut said: "There isn't much difference. We have good filmmakers in India too, but Hollywood directors work in a slightly different manner," he said.

Hollywood directors were very conscious about punctuality, he said and added, "If they decide to start shooting at 6 a.m. then all have to follow the schedule. If pack up is decided at 6 p.m., you will have to follow that also. I think discipline is biggest difference between Indian and Hollywood directors.".

Hailing Russell's behaviour on set, Jammwal said despite being such a well known director, he treated everyone with a lot of respect. "He brings star value to the film, but doesn't behave like a star on a film set," he said.

'Junglee' revolves around a veterinary doctor who upon returning to his father's elephant reserve encounters and fights an international poacher racket.

Talking about preparations to play his character in 'Junglee', Jammwal said: "As it is a really different film, I had to prepare differently."

"This film is primarily based on forest animals. We had to live in forest and eat whatever was available there. When you do such films, you need to prepare mentally for these things," he said.

'Junglee', an action thriller, is directed by Russell and produced by Junglee Pictures.

It features Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat and Atul Kulkarni in lead roles. The movie is set to release on March 29.

