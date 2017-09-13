Russell Brand hopes he can be friends with Katy Perry

London, Sep 13 (IANS) Comedian-actor Russell Brand says he would love to be friends with former wife and singer Katy Perry one day.

They split just 14 months after they got married in October 2010 in India, but Russell, 42, is hopeful that they can move on to being friends, reports mirror.co.uk.

Brand is now married to blogger Laura Gallacher, the mother of his 10-month-old daughter Mabel.

Asked if he could ever be friends with Perry, Brand told Grazia magazine: "Oh yeah, I hope so. I'm willing and open for reconciliation, any kind. Because if we can't overcome our relatively trivial personal disputes in this world, what hope is there for us?"

Brand said his relationship with Perry was "a very important and lovely time" in his life.

"I don't regret being married to Katy at all. I have very positive feelings about that whole experience and Katy is an extraordinary woman," he said.

Brand still has a tattoo on his arm that he and Katy both had done. He said he is "going to keep" the inking, which reads "Go with the flow" in Sanskrit.

