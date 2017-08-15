Ruschel to auction shirt used in Barcelona friendly

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 15 (IANS) Chapecoense air disaster survivor Alan Ruschel said on Monday that he will auction the shirt he wore during his return to football against FC Barcelona and donate the proceeds to the families of the victims of last year's tragedy.

Ruschel was one of only six survivors of the crash, which killed 71 people, including 19 Chapecoense players and all of the team's coaching staff, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 27-year-old played the first 36 minutes of Chapecoense's friendly at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 8.

He was given a warm round of applause by fans and players as he entered and left the pitch, and described the experience as a career highlight.

"It was the second time in my life that I can say my dreams came true," he told TV Globo. "The first time was when I played professional football for the first time. I made my comeback against the best team in the world."

