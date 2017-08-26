Rural Games set to take place in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel on Saturday announced the first edition of Rural Games or Grameen Khel Mahotsav, which will kick-start on August 28 in the national capital.

The Rural Games will aim at popularising the indigenous games like wrestling, athletics etc. and will also have fun games like Matka Race, Tug of War for senior citizens to add the fun element in the games.

Interacting with the media, Goel said, "AGrameen Marathon marked the beginning of the Rural Games fever with participation of 16000 youth from rural Delhi.In the first stage, the games will be held in Alipur, Mehrauli, Nangloi, Najafgarh and Shahadara where 10000-12000 youngsters will participate and the second stage will commence on 31st August till 01 September 2017 which will have inter-block games."

Goel further stated that the ministry would also urge various State governments to replicate these Rural Games in their respective states and create a mass sporting event across India enabling grassroots level players and talented youngsters to showcase their talent.

During today's conference, Goel mentioned that the ambitious plan of the sports talent search portal will be a reality on August 28.

The portal will enable any person from across India to upload his information and as per that the Ministry will tap their talent and train them further in their respective disciplines.(ANI)