Rupinder Pal Singh on a comeback trail

When India's men's hockey team defeated China in the Asia Cup last month, one man was watching the game with bated breath. Ace dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh, nursing his hamstring injury, joined his side for celebrations from New Delhi - suppressing the pain of sitting on the sidelines.

The 27-year-old hasn't exactly lifted his hockey stick since rupturing his hamstring during the Hockey World League Semi-finals London in June.

"It was a frustrating period, to be honest," Rupinder expressed, as he spoke to Mail Today.

"Asia Cup was supposed to be my comeback tournament and I was preparing for it. However, a few days before the tournament I assessed that I am not physically fit to play so I had to give up. I was really happy with the way our team won the trophy but it would have been great if I was a part of it too," he said.

Rupinder has since worked on his fitness at the Abhinav Bindra Performance Center followed by other rehab sessions in the Capital. He is part of the 35-man list as the team prepares for the Hockey World League Finals in Bhubaneshwar this month and Rupinder believes he is just a couple of days away from regaining full strength.

"I started my recovery work at Bindra Centre before a couple of sessions in Delhi. I was majorly set up in Delhi, where I worked on strengthening my muscles. I was in constant touch with national team physio (David) John, who took notes of my fitness level. I then joined the national camp in September, started working with the players and I feel now I am just a few days away from regaining full fitness," he said.

Since his last appearance in a blue jersey, Rupinder has seen youngsters in the likes of Harmanpreet and Akashdeep Singh overtake with exciting performances.

Aware of the stern competition, the fullback suggests he is working his way upwards.

"It is good to see the young players produce amazing skills in matches. The mixture of youth and experience always works for a side and with players like Sardar (Singh), (PR) Sreejesh and myself coming back, it would be a good boost to the squad.

"At a personal level, I know the going will be tough for me since I lost so much time with injury. The calendar ahead is very important, considering our target is the Hockey World Cup and Asian Games next year, so I will have to work hard to create that space in the team. We have always played as a unit despite the competition within the squad and I am sure it will only benefit hockey in India if the chain of fresh and strong youngsters continues," he explained.

If there was one thing Rupinder did miss during these months of agony, the 27-year-old said it was definitely harnessing his dragflick. "You have no idea how much I missed it," he laughed.

"Since coming back to the camp, I have tried to practice my dragflick, it is one of the few skills I could master as a hockey players. I too close to dragflick and I tried to flick the ball a few times initially during the training sessions but I failed. I am definitely working on that now."