RuPay card will further ease travel of Indians to Maldives: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the launch of several key projects with Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih via video conferencing, said the introduction of RuPay card through Bank of Maldives will further ease travel of Indians to Maldives."RuPay payment mechanism will further ease travel of Indians to Maldives. I'm glad that this has been launched through Bank of Maldives. Today, we dedicated LED street lighting to people of Male. India is very happy to bring to them benefits of these environment-friendly lights," said PM Modi.