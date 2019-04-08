'Run for Unity' organised in Agartala to spread the message of peace

India is vast country with people of different class, creed and cultures residing on its land. This sheer variety tells us the story of unity and solidarity that the country stands up for. So , celebrating this beautiful unification of different religions in our country, an event 'Run for unity' was recently organized in Tripura's capital Agartala, where people ran together to spread the message of peace and unity all around. Have a look. Donning their sport outfits and immersed in high spirit and enthusiasm hundreds of locals, students and security personnel ran together on the streets of Agartala as the city played host to an event 'run for unity'. Flagged off from Vivekanada stadium, the run was organized by Assam Riffles, India's oldest paramilitary force on its 184th Raising day. Aimed to spread peace and brotherhood across all faiths and communities, the five kilometer long run also motivated people to stay fit and healthy.