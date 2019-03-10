Run for Namo campaign kickstarts in Lucknow

Run for NaMo campaign has been started by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shrikant Sharma in Lucknow. The aim is to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Centre for the second term. During the event, he said, "This rally is organised for our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that he can become PM again. India needs a strong Prime Minister. The way PM Modi has fulfilled the needs of common man and the way he took revenge from Pakistan for killing Indian jawans by killing the terrorists, he deserves to become the PM of our country again. India wants strong PM not a helpless PM. Congress, who has always tried to disturb the moral of Indian soldiers. Congress is a coward party. It has never accomplished their needs."