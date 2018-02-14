Run for Gorkhaland: GSSS organises 1772 kms non-stop relay marathon

Run for Gorkhaland, a 1772 kms non-stop relay marathon was organised from Kalimpong to New Delhi by Gorkhaland Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti (GSSS). Many Gorkhaland supporters joined the marathon during the time of passing. The Run for Gorkhaland is also part of the Jansampark Abhiyan. Gorkhas from all over India participated in the relay marathon run from Proposed Gorkhaland area to New Delhi. Along with the marathon run, it also included a series of seminars for mass education on how Gorkhaland is going to take India to the front lines of fourth industrial revolution.