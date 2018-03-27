Ruling party lawmaker demands information over Pak PM's visit to Nepal

A lawmaker of Nepal's largest party in the parliament, the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist or CPN-UML has demanded information from the government about Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khakan Abbasi's recent visit to Nepal. Birodh Khatiwada, a lawmaker from the CPN-UML during a parliamentary meeting on Monday demanded information regarding the engagement of Abbasi, who was on a visit to Nepal earlier this month. Abbasi's visit came just after the formation of the government under the leadership of Left Alliance. He urged Nepal to revitalize the SAARC summit which has failed to commence for around two years after an India-led boycott due to rise in terrorist attacks by Pakistan supported terrorist groups. It was believed that Abbasi's visit to Nepal was aimed to promote China's One Belt One Road project. China is trying hard to deepen its influence in Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives besides all-weather friend, Pakistan.