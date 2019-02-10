They ruled an era but there is no happy ending for them (Column: B-Town)

Directors are supposed to be the driving force behind films, are the one with vision, technical knowhow is secondary.

But, how does a director with a successful track record, a number of hits behind him, lose the plot and fade out? An editor, a sound engineer, a cinematographer and other technicians don't fade. They keep up with the new technologies in their fields as and when needed.

There are a few examples where most successful film directors come to a dead end!

Manmohan Desai to start with. Desai started off early with a mythological film under a different name. He was barely out of his teens then. He immediately moved on to the big league with "Chhalia" (1960) starring Raj Kapoor and Nutan. His first success came only in 1970 with the Rajesh Khanna starrer "Sachaa Jhutha" followed by "Bhai Ho To Aisa", "Raampur Ka Lakshaman", "Aa Gale Lag Jaa" (hit in parts of India) and "Roti".

With such a glorious success record, it was time he launched his own production house beginning with "Amar Akbar Anthony". Everybody, including the film's stars thought the idea was corny, that of three brothers separating when young and being brought up by a Hindu, Muslim and a Catholic family, respectively!

Desai made a few more home productions and many outside assignments continuing with hits. He started taking his audience for granted. Amitabh Bachchan, a regular feature in his films, usually cast against the likes of glam girls Zeenat Aman or Parveen Babi, was paired with much lesser Amrita Singh, Rati Agnihotri and such. Desai also kept making similar films his argument being, "Why should I derail a train which is moving smoothly?"

"Coolie", a mediocre film, worked as Desai decided to highlight on screen the Bachchan accident that happened on the sets while shooting the film. "Mard" was ranked poor and just scraped through. His next two directorial ventures, "Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi" for S. Raamnathan and home production, "Toofan", came as a cropper. His favourite star, Bachchan was no more inclined to work with him. That was demoralising. His efforts to launch his son, Ketan Desai, as a director also did not work out. That was disheartening enough for a man with a glorious track record to die an unnatural death.

Talking of inspirations, where did Desai's inspiration come from? It came from the people around him. He lived in the middle and lower middle class Khetwadi area of Mumbai. He played cricket with the local lads in the nearby municipal grounds every Sunday. Then, he moved to an area at the other extreme, Napean Sea Road, a seven-storey apartment on an incline where each flat was like a bungalow with an in-house garden and a private parking lot. Unbelievable, but despite all his wealth and success, he felt out of place here. And soon decided to give up his luxurious home in South Mumbai and moved back to his old Khetwadi home where he got his inspirations from to make the kind of films he made.

The best example would be that of Vijay Anand, acclaimed as a genius of a director. Some of his films rate as classics besides excelling technically in their time. He was multitalented being a writer, editor as well as a director. His sense of script was unique. It was when he decided to add one more credit to his name, as an actor, that his fall began. Incidentally, his fall was also incidental to the fall of his brother, Dev Anand, whose films Vijay directed.

His inspiration seemed to stem from the fact that most of the films he directed were for the family or for his brother playing the lead. The other films he directed were either average or not accepted by the audience. But, when Vijay Anand took a fancy to acting and playing the lead at a rather late stage in life, his career stumbled.

It was okay till he made cameos in some films. Almost all the films where he played the male lead flopped, save for "Kora Kagaz", was fair in "Bombay Circuit" and "Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki", which was more of an Asha Parekh-Nutan film. Dev Anand, on his part decided to direct his own films which was not his forte. He directed 20 films since and, save for just two, "Des Pardes" and "Hare Rama Hare Krishn"', which managed to pass muster, the rest were disasters at the box office.

