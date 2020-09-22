“We need to understand and accept that we’re in this global pandemic because of what happened with the illegal wildlife trade and killing of animals and killing of endangered species. We’re ruining this planet digging for oil, digging for coal. Climate change is a real thing and I think there comes a time when human nature has to understand that enough is enough and I hope that his global pandemic has proved to people that enough is enough,” says former England captain Kevin Pietersen trying to draw focus on the cause of the global pandemic we all find ourselves in the middle of.

On World Rhino Day, Pietersen is featuring in 'Save This Rhino - India', a National Geographic documentary that exhibits his passion for rhino conservation.

“It’s the most beautiful story that shows off India in the most magnificent way. India is a conservation leader, in rhino conservation. It is ahead of its time. Some of the views are so stunningly breathtaking. You will be incredibly proud as an Indian to watch this documentary. It’s the most wonderful story of animal-human conflict that has turned good. Rhinos flourishing in their natural environment without the threat of being killed,” says KP while talking about the show that he shot in India earlier this year.

Very active on social media with posts of wildlife conservation, Pietersen says it was a trip to South Africa in 2013 that made him realise he needed to use his global profile to speak up about the animals.

“I went back to South Africa in 2013, on a safari with a couple of buddies and I started to understand the poaching crisis and how many animals were being killed everyday and how by 2025 all the rhinos would be gone if we didn’t save them. Luckily, I have a pretty big global profile and I wanted to try and use my global profile for good,” he said.

. Read more on Sports Specials by The Quint.‘We’re Ruining This Planet’: KP Speaks For Wildlife Conservation 87-Yr-Old COVID Victim ‘Nibbled By Rats’ at Indore Hospital . Read more on Sports Specials by The Quint.