Rugby fans rejoice in stadium as coronavirus-free New Zealand open the gates

On Saturday, New Zealand became one of the first nations in the world to welcome fans back into a packed sports stadium. A near capacity crowd came to watch Hunt's Highlanders, the home team, beat Chiefs 28-27 in Super Rugby Aotearoa. AP

On Saturday, New Zealand became one of the first nations in the world to welcome fans back into a packed sports stadium. A near capacity crowd came to watch Highlanders beat Chiefs in Super Rugby Aotearoa. AP

A COVID-19 QR code attached to a barrier for patrons to scan as they enter the stadium ahead of the game between the Highlanders and Chiefs in Dunedin. AP More

A COVID-19 QR code attached to a barrier for patrons to scan as they enter the stadium ahead of the game between the Highlanders and Chiefs in Dunedin. AP

It was a milestone moment. For the past three months New Zealand sports stadiums and most of those around the world have fallen silent because of the coronavirus pandemic. AP More

It was a milestone moment. For the past three months New Zealand sports stadiums and most of those around the world have fallen silent because of the coronavirus pandemic. AP

After instituting a strict lockdown in March, New Zealand has not reported any new cases of the coronavirus for more than three weeks, and says all those who contracted the disease have now recovered. AP More

After instituting a strict lockdown in March, New Zealand has not reported any new cases of the coronavirus for more than three weeks, and says all those who contracted the disease have now recovered. AP

Also See: Coronavirus Outbreak: National Rugby League resumes in Australia after two-month hiatus with some feel-good moments

Coronavirus Outbreak: Sports fans set to return to stadiums in New Zealand as government loosens restrictions

India bowling coach Bharat Arun says it will take ‘6-8 weeks’ to prepare before playing international cricket again

Read more on Photos by Firstpost.