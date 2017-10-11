Ruffalo accidentally livestreams part of 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Los Angeles, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor Mark Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed an audio portion of "Thor: Ragnarok" from the upcoming films premiere here.

Ruffalo, who plays the role of The Hulk aka Bruce Banner in the film, streamed some dialogues from the film on Tuesday when he forgot to turn off his Instagram live, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actor went live on the social media site earlier in the evening to give fans a closer look at the red carpet. He then appeared to put his phone in his pocket while the app was still running, with more than 200 of his fans being on the stream.

The screen went black, but fans could still hear some dialogues from the film playing. The fans got to listen to dialogues for about 10 to 15 minutes, with some of them commenting on how long it would take before the actor ended the broadcast.

"Thor: Ragnaorok" is releasing in India on November 3.

--IANS

