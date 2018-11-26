Rudyard Kipling was skeptic whether Indian Constitution will work, it did: CJI

While addressing a gathering in the national capital on Monday, Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi talked about the doubts that Rudyard Kipling had related to Indian Constitution. He said, "In this session, I would mention about critics came from Rudyard Kipling. He was very skeptic whether Constitution will ever work in this country. He would have been surprised to find India as a well functioning polity. This is no mean achievement for the world's largest democracy. The Constitution needs to be worked for 1.3 billion Indian populations and it has worked well". He further added, "The constitution has successfully united, immensely diverse people into one nation and it has done so without compromising cultural variation".