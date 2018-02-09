Rubique, MatchMove India to launch prepaid card

In a bid to streamline and enable secure pay-outs and disbursements to its network of partners, distributors and individuals in the country, Rubique, in partnership with MatchMove India, announced the launch of its Prepaid Card - a new-age cashless solution which will facilitate payouts, working capital support, rewards and recognition benefits to its business associate network. The prepaid card will be linked to the e-wallet enabling users to transact just as they transact with any other debit card. MatchMove's Bank Wallet Operating System will enable Rubique to pay commissions, incentives and cashbacks to its retailers and distributors securely with just one click, thereby simplifying the latter's current payment procedures and fund disbursements to multiple recipients. The card, developed specifically for the business associate network, is a physical prepaid card that once activated can be swiped at any offline POS merchants and for online shopping without any restrictions. Users do not need to have a specific bank account to avail this card; all card related operations are handled by the Rubique Team granting them a seamless experience. The card will also allow them to avail to other services like bill payments, booking, etc. However, unlike a debit card, Rubique card is not linked to a bank account. Hence when partners are using a Rubique card, they are spending money that is pre-loaded on the card. This provides better control on spends with no chance of getting into a debt or risk of damaging credit. Rubique card allows users to load money on to the wallet using UPI, Debit Card and Net Banking providing the flexibility to use multiple bank accounts linked to one card.