Rubel seeks forgiveness after nightmarish 19th over

Dhaka, March 19 (IANS) A crestfallen Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain, who leaked 22 runs in the 19th over to help India claw back chasing 167 and win the final of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International (T20I) tri-series, wants to be forgiven by fans.

"I am feeling terrible after the defeat. I never thought I would be the reason for Bangladesh's defeat. We were so close to winning in the final but because of me, we lost. I want to apologize to the fans and ask for forgiveness," Rubel was quoted as saying by Bangladesh's leading newspaper Prothom Alo.

Wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik (29 runs off eight balls) played a brilliant cameo towards the end, hitting a six off the last ball to win the final for India, who chased down Bangladesh's 166/8.

Karthik came into bat with scoreboard reading 133/5 at the end of 18 overs. He announced his arrival at the crease by smoking two sixes and a four off first three balls from Rubel. In the next three deliveries, Karthik accumulated six runs which left India needing 12 off the last over.

The drama further unfolded when India needed five runs in the last ball. Kathik slammed a flat six over extra cover off Soumya Sarkar to clinch the issue.

The Bangladesh captain, in the post match press conference, backed Rubel.

"To be honest he did not miss much of the plan when he bowled. I don't know if there are many batsmen who can come and hit a six off the first ball, the next for a four and then again a six," Karthik was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

