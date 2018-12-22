RTO officials suspended in Maharashtra due to PIL filed by man for his vehicle's fitness certificate

53 officials of Regional Transport Office (RTO) were suspended across Maharashtra for violating the Bombay High Court's strict orders against defaulters. They were suspended after a Pune-based man filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the officials for not inspecting his permit vehicle. Shrikant Karve had gone to the RTO, where officials did not provide fitness certificate to his vehicle. He said,"Permit vehicles have to take fitness certificate every year. When I went to the RTO for taking certificate, my vehicle was not inspected. They asked me to leave after giving Rs 700. I then took the matter to the court. I explained in the court as per my knowledge and the concerned judge was convinced and my complaint was converted into PIL and everything was done." Earlier this year the High Court had directed the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to submit a report on whether or not RTOs across the state are following the rules to issue fitness certificate.