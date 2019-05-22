RS Prasad slams opposition parties over EVM tampering claims

While speaking to ANI on EVM tampering claims, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "This is nothing but an excuse just to justify their defeat, I have said several times, if they win Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh then EVM is ok and if BJP wins EVM is tampered what this means. They went to the Supreme Court after the hearing Supreme Court said that 5 EVMs sample will be there in every assembly constituencies. They were silent for 4 phases and from the fifth phase, they came to know that these people are going to be defeated, so they are making excuses. Do not put blame on EVMs for your defeat. The country wants to make PM Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India again."