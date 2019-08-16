RS Prasad questions judges for giving statement on public platforms before retirement

Union Law Minister RS Prasad raised question on judges for giving statements on public platforms before retirement. He said, "I am seeing a new trend happening. Some judges, 2 days before their retirement, give judgement of questionable legal validity and sit on television for three days to justify it. I don't think it is fair." "I have one serious reservation when we talk about Supreme Court being burdened. This view merits consideration. But Law Minister of India is suffering another view, the way some judgements by some High Courts are being passed. What should be done?," said RS Prasad. RS Prasad was addressing Supreme Court Bar Association in New Delhi on 15 August.